Man head-butted housemate in row over wallet

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Colchester man who punched and head-butted a man he shared a house with because he mistakenly thought he’d stolen his wallet has been jailed for 15 months.

Peter Jones-King was in the kitchen of multi-occupancy accommodation in Circus Square, Colchester when Carl De’ath struck him repeatedly causing him to fall to the floor and then head-butted him, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said that as a result of the attack Mr Jones-King had left the accommodation in Circus Square and moved to alternative premises and had also lost his job.

De’ath, 35, of Wheatfield Road, Stanway, admitted assaulting Peter Jones-King on June 30 last year.

The court heard that in his basis of plea De’ath denied approaching Mr Jones-King with a pair of scissors and hitting him with a toaster during the attack.

Daniel Setter, for De’ath, said his client had an honest but mistaken belief that the victim of the assault had stolen his wallet.

He said De’ath had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and a personality disorder and had now stopped drinking and was making good progress with his issues with drugs.