Missing 61-year-old left town in orange Seat car – can you help police find her?

Elizabeth Laybourne, who has gone missing from her home in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 61-year-old from Carlton Colville near Lowestoft has gone missing, sparking a police appeal to find her.

Elizabeth Laybourne was last seen at her home address at 4.30pm yesterday and she has not been seen since.

She is described as white, with short grey hair.

When she went missing, she was wearing glasses and a blue maxi dress with flowers on.

Police say she was seen leaving Carlton Colville in an orange Seat car with no clear direction of travel.

Officers are concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or has any information on where she might be, to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Callers should quote CAD reference number 328 of Saturday, May 9.