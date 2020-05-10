E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Missing 61-year-old left town in orange Seat car – can you help police find her?

PUBLISHED: 08:05 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 10 May 2020

Elizabeth Laybourne, who has gone missing from her home in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Elizabeth Laybourne, who has gone missing from her home in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 61-year-old from Carlton Colville near Lowestoft has gone missing, sparking a police appeal to find her.

Elizabeth Laybourne was last seen at her home address at 4.30pm yesterday and she has not been seen since.

She is described as white, with short grey hair.

When she went missing, she was wearing glasses and a blue maxi dress with flowers on.

Police say she was seen leaving Carlton Colville in an orange Seat car with no clear direction of travel.

Officers are concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or has any information on where she might be, to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Callers should quote CAD reference number 328 of Saturday, May 9.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

