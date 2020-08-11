Holiday park launches investigation into pool chemical leak

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

A Suffolk holiday park has launched an investigation after two children were taken to hospital due to excess chlorine pumped into its pool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A large-scale emergency services response was launched at the Carlton Meres Holiday park on Monday, August 10 after higher levels of the chemical were found in the swimming pool.

Four ambulances and six fire engines attended the scene, near Saxmundham, and a dry decontamination of the area took place.

Two children were taken to hospital for treatment, while a further four adults were treated at the scene by paramedics.

A spokesman for the park said seven people in total were transported to hospital by ambulance – although the East of England Ambulance Service has since confirmed this number included those treated inside ambulances and parents accompanying their children to hospital.

They said: “We are currently undertaking an internal investigation at Carlton Meres Holiday Park as to how a small quantity of excess chlorine was discharged into the park’s swimming pool while it was in use by holiday guests.

“The amount introduced into the water is not believed to have been sufficient to have posed any serious risk to those present, but as a precautionary measure, seven people, including three children, have been taken to hospital for assessment.”

The spokesman said the leisure centre at the park has since reopened, and a decision on whether to reopen the pool is expected to be made later today.

They added: “We are sorry for any distress caused to those involved and for the interruption made to guests’ holidays.”

An update on the condition of the children has not been disclosed.