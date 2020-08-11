E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Holiday park launches investigation into pool chemical leak

PUBLISHED: 14:50 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 11 August 2020

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Archant

A Suffolk holiday park has launched an investigation after two children were taken to hospital due to excess chlorine pumped into its pool.

A large-scale emergency services response was launched at the Carlton Meres Holiday park on Monday, August 10 after higher levels of the chemical were found in the swimming pool.

Four ambulances and six fire engines attended the scene, near Saxmundham, and a dry decontamination of the area took place.

Two children were taken to hospital for treatment, while a further four adults were treated at the scene by paramedics.

A spokesman for the park said seven people in total were transported to hospital by ambulance – although the East of England Ambulance Service has since confirmed this number included those treated inside ambulances and parents accompanying their children to hospital.

They said: “We are currently undertaking an internal investigation at Carlton Meres Holiday Park as to how a small quantity of excess chlorine was discharged into the park’s swimming pool while it was in use by holiday guests.

“The amount introduced into the water is not believed to have been sufficient to have posed any serious risk to those present, but as a precautionary measure, seven people, including three children, have been taken to hospital for assessment.”

The spokesman said the leisure centre at the park has since reopened, and a decision on whether to reopen the pool is expected to be made later today.

They added: “We are sorry for any distress caused to those involved and for the interruption made to guests’ holidays.”

An update on the condition of the children has not been disclosed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jail for burglar who crept in through back door as couple slept upstairs

David Parker was jailed for 45 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters battling house blaze

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a house in Stowmarket (FILE PHOTO) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

House blaze sparked by oil-soaked rag that ‘self-ignited’

Mark and Lyn Young outside their Woolpit home the morning after the fire. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Tractor smashes into BT phone line and blocks road

A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic