E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crews remain on scene overnight after large thatch fire

PUBLISHED: 06:48 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:48 08 April 2020

Firefighters at the scene of a large thatched farmhouse blaze Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Firefighters at the scene of a large thatched farmhouse blaze Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A number of crews have remained on the scene of a large thatch fire at a farmhouse near Saxmundham.

Sixteen fire crews from stations across the county were called to the property in Rendham Road, Carlton, just after 6.10pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find a farmhouse almost completely engulfed in flames.

Crews from across the county spent just over two hours tackling the farm

Incident commander and watch manager for Lowestoft Russell Punchard said: “We had an overhead electrical supply into the building which presented us with a huge problem because it was making the roof live so we had to wait for that to be isolated before we could actually crack on.

“At one point the cable was live because it fell from where it goes into the house onto the roof. We needed that to be isolated to get it out of the way before we could start using water in earnest.

“It’s a difficult thing for me to say but when you arrive at a job like this you know you’ve lost the battle. All you can do is to try to get the valuables out and what you can of their personal belongings out.”

“I’ve been in the job for 36 years and I’ve only been to one other thatch fire which was as well developed as this when we arrived.”

In total, around 65 firefighters were believed to have attended the scene with a small number of crews staying on site overnight as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

READ MORE: Sixteen fire crews battle large thatched farmhouse blaze

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£500m Snoasis project takes step closer to construction

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Empty trains as Greater Anglia keeps services running for essential workers

Only three people were on the train from Norwich to London. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

Fighting and urinating in a lift - extent of anti-social behaviour in Suffolk’s libraries revealed

Gainsborough Library is one of the worst affected by anti-social behaviour across Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government delivery of PPE to bolster stock for priority care workers

Endeavour House, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sixteen fire crews battle large thatched farmhouse blaze

Firefighters at the scene of a large thatched farmhouse blaze Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24