Sixteen fire crews battle large thatched farmhouse blaze

PUBLISHED: 20:08 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:56 07 April 2020

Firefighters from stations across the county were sent to the scene Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters from stations across the county were sent to the scene Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Dozens of firefighters were called to a large blaze threatening to destroy a thatched farmhouse near Saxmundham.

Sixteen fire crews from stations across the county were called to the property in Rendham Road, Carlton, just after 6.10pm this evening.

Rescuers arrived to find a farmhouse, measuring about 20 metres by 10 metres, almost entirely engulfed in flames.

Nevertheless, firefighters were able to carry out some salvage work and begin to strip the thatch from the detached building’s roof.

The police and UK Power Networks engineers were also sent to the scene.

Crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth, Stradbroke, Debenham, Haverhill and Lowestoft South stations made up the team sent to tackle the blaze.

Residents living nearby were advised to close their windows and doors, while others were told to avoid the area if possible.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the flames had been extinguished at 8.33pm.

