‘She was unlike anyone else’ – Devoted animal sanctuary owner Carol dies age 67

Carol Harris, 67, died after being diagnosed with cancer in March. She ran Jaybeth Animal Sanctuary near Haverhill for 43 years.

The daughter of Carol Harris, who ran Jaybeth Animal Sanctuary near Haverhill for 43 years, has described her mum as “unique and kind” following her sudden death.

Carol Outhwaite loved her grandson dearly and her three daughters, Opi, Willow and Breeze.

Ms Harris, 67, sadly died on Monday, August 10 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of oesophageal cancer when the country went into lockdown.

Her diagnosis was too late for any treatment and Ms Harris died at home last week, close to her animals which she “would do anything for”.

She leaves behind three daughters, Opi, Willow and Breeze Outhwaite, and a grandson who she loved dearly.

Ms Harris started the animal sanctuary 43 years ago when it had previously been a cattery and kennels.

Carol Harris, 67, spent every waking and sleeping moment at the animal sanctuary, caring for her animals.

She turned it into a safe haven for animals and became well known in East Anglia for her incredible work – with locals turning to her for any animal queries.

Over the years she saved thousands of dogs, cats, livestock, exotic animals and wildlife, rehabilitating, rehoming or releasing them into the wild wherever possible, or offering a forever home at the sanctuary.

She went into schools and community events, teaching children about wildlife and animal welfare.

Originally from Boston in Lincolnshire, Ms Harris loved animals from a young age and trained to become a veterinary nurse.

Mum-of-three Carol Harris, who ran Jaybeth Animal Sanctuary for 43 years, has sadly died at the age of 67.

Her eldest daughter Opi, 39, said she didn’t like the sad side of this career so decided to work at sanctuaries instead.

Following the tragic death of her brother in her 20s, Ms Harris moved to Barnadiston to start Jaybeth Animal Sanctuary – which she devoted her life to.

She had a no destruction policy which meant that animals would never be put down simply because they were difficult or hard to rehome.

Ms Outhwaite said her mother thought nothing of writing to those in power on matters involving animal welfare legislation, pet shops and pollution with the aim of improving life for all animals.

Carol Harris loved animals since she was a child and devoted her life to caring for them.

She worked with sanctuaries and rescue centres up and down the country – including the Suffolk Wildlife Trust – and often took dogs in when no one else would help.

“She was not afraid to plough her own furrow,” said Ms Outhwaite.

“She was completely unmaterialistic and was extremely generous, particularly when it came to animals.

“She would never say no to helping one and she would do way beyond what anyone else would do.”

Carol Harris has sadly died at the age of 67 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Ms Harris wanted to be at home at the sanctuary when her time came, as “nothing could take her away from the animals”, explained Ms Outhwaite.

She said her mum would spend almost every waking and sleeping moment on the sanctuary, as it was her main passion.

She also loved to garden and would bring half-dead potted plants back to life.

“She was very unique,” explained Ms Outhwaite. “People knew her for her work at the sanctuary, but to us she had a very silly side and that is what we knew of her.

“She really was unlike anyone else.”

Ms Outhwaite said her death has come as a “huge shock” to the family, who have been left heartbroken.

The Kingfisher Wildlife & Exotics Sanctuary said: “Carol will be sorely missed by friends and family and the animals in need have lost a true saviour.”

A fundraising page has now been set up for anyone who wants to donate to help care for the animals at the sanctuary.