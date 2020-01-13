Altercation near Carpetright on Anglia Retail Park sparks police appeal

A driver was involved in an altercation close to the Carpetright store at Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park during a busy weekend lunchtime, police have said.

Suffolk police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Sunday, January 12 at midday in the car park.

A statement on Ipswich West and Hadleigh Police's Facebook page said: "The incident happened at midday close to Carpetright and involved the male driver of a teal/green motor car."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting CAD reference number 151 of January 12.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.