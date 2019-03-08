E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Carrots from overturned trailer blocking busy road in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:20 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 04 September 2019

A pile of carrots fallen from a trailer have obstructed one lane of the A134 close to Assington, Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pile of carrots fallen from a trailer have obstructed one lane of the A134 close to Assington, Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A large load of carrots from an overturned trailer has blocked part of a major road in Suffolk.

Officers were called to the scene on the A134, close to Assington, at about 10.10am today after they received reports of an overturned Isuzu trailer obstructing one lane of the road.

When they arrived at the scene, Suffolk Constabulary said the trailers contents, a consignment of carrots, had fallen from the trailer and were now obstructing one lane of the road and traffic was beginning to build at the scene.

As of 10.45am, police remained at the scene.

There are no reported injuries and officers said only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

