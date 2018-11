Multi-vehicle crash on A14

The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Several drivers were lucky to escape injury as four vehicles collided on the A14 at Claydon.

Police were called at 7.50am on Thursday morning with reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the major Suffolk road.

Nobody was injured in the crash, which involved four cars travelling on the eastbound stretch.

The road was not blocked and the vehicles were able to move away safely by 8.45am.