Damage to cars in Mildenhall High Street as loose horses cause chaos

Horses have been seen in Mildenhall High Street by residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Eileen Groome

Two cars have been damaged in Mildenhall’s High Street as up to 10 horses were rounded-up after escaping from their tethers.

Suffolk police were initially called at 8.30am today, Tuesday, April 2, to reports of around 10 horses loose on the grass verge next to Sainsbury’s, in Recreation way, in the Suffolk town.

The owner of the animals was contacted, however later reports from the public suggested that six or seven horses had moved into High Street and two cars, a Toyota Yaris and a Honda Jazz has been damaged.

Officers have now led four horses into a vehicle to be moved from the area however some remain, waiting for further transport.