Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Damage to cars in Mildenhall High Street as loose horses cause chaos

PUBLISHED: 13:24 02 April 2019

Horses have been seen in Mildenhall High Street by residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Horses have been seen in Mildenhall High Street by residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eileen Groome

Two cars have been damaged in Mildenhall’s High Street as up to 10 horses were rounded-up after escaping from their tethers.

Suffolk police were initially called at 8.30am today, Tuesday, April 2, to reports of around 10 horses loose on the grass verge next to Sainsbury’s, in Recreation way, in the Suffolk town.

The owner of the animals was contacted, however later reports from the public suggested that six or seven horses had moved into High Street and two cars, a Toyota Yaris and a Honda Jazz has been damaged.

Officers have now led four horses into a vehicle to be moved from the area however some remain, waiting for further transport.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Man released on bail following Waterfront assault

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Damage to cars in Mildenhall High Street as loose horses cause chaos

Horses have been seen in Mildenhall High Street by residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk ref Emily called up for England friendly

Emily Heaslip, who has been appointed as fourth official for the Women’s International Friendly between England and Denmark on May 25. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Changing drinking habits hit brewer’s ale sales

Adnams' cask ale sales were hit by 2018's heatwave, figures reveal Picture: SARAH GROVES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists