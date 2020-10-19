Arson probe launched after three cars set on fire

Essex Fire and Rescue Service battled a huge fire, which affected three cars and a car port, in Appleton Mews estate in Colchester late on Sunday evening. Picture: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2018

A fire which engulfed three vehicles and a surrounding car port in a Colchester estate is being treated as arson.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it received more than 25 calls to the blaze in Appleton Mews late on Sunday evening.

On arrival, firefighters reported that three cars were completely alight, along with a surrounding car port. The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate.

Three engines, one from Wivenhoe and two from Colchester, were sent to tackle the fire shortly after 10.30pm.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to reports of a car port on fire.

“On arrival firefighters reported that three cars were completely alight, along with a surrounding car port.

“Because of the amount of smoke being produced our Control Officers received around 25 calls to report the incident.

“Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control and completely extinguished it by 11.40pm.

“The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate.”

Essex Police has been approached for comment regarding the incident.