E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Arson probe launched after three cars set on fire

PUBLISHED: 08:31 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:35 19 October 2020

Essex Fire and Rescue Service battled a huge fire, which affected three cars and a car port, in Appleton Mews estate in Colchester late on Sunday evening. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Essex Fire and Rescue Service battled a huge fire, which affected three cars and a car port, in Appleton Mews estate in Colchester late on Sunday evening. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Archant © 2018

A fire which engulfed three vehicles and a surrounding car port in a Colchester estate is being treated as arson.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it received more than 25 calls to the blaze in Appleton Mews late on Sunday evening.

On arrival, firefighters reported that three cars were completely alight, along with a surrounding car port. The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate.

Three engines, one from Wivenhoe and two from Colchester, were sent to tackle the fire shortly after 10.30pm.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to reports of a car port on fire.

“On arrival firefighters reported that three cars were completely alight, along with a surrounding car port.

“Because of the amount of smoke being produced our Control Officers received around 25 calls to report the incident.

“Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control and completely extinguished it by 11.40pm.

“The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate.”

Essex Police has been approached for comment regarding the incident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ex-Suffolk police officer faces misconduct hearing after criminal conviction

Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

‘We need to Shop Local and bootstrap our own economy’

Shopping local has never been so important - Archant says we need to use our indies or lose them. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Company celebrates coronavirus test results as demand for its specialist anti-microbial coatings soar

Managing director Peter Llewellyn-Stamp and Peerless personnel wearing visors with protective coatings Picture: STEVE WRIGHT

Arson probe launched after three cars set on fire

Essex Fire and Rescue Service battled a huge fire, which affected three cars and a car port, in Appleton Mews estate in Colchester late on Sunday evening. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Teenage refugee’s joy after scholarship to Ipswich School ‘changed my life’

Tekle first came into contact with Ipswich School by attending the Suffolk Refugee Support Homework Club. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH