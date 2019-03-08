Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No access onto A14 at Trimley St Martin due to car accident

PUBLISHED: 09:55 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 01 June 2019

No-one has been injured in the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: TOM POTTER

No-one has been injured in the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: TOM POTTER

Archant

The slip road onto the A14 at Trimley St Martin is closed following a two-car crash.

No-one has been injured due to the accident involving a grey BMW and black Proton saloon car that was reported to police at 8.55am.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services have rushed to the scene at High Road, just before the A14.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the road is blocked so traffic trying to join the A14 is currently being diverted back to the roundabout.

Recovery of the vehicles needs to take place.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The problem has not gone away’ - Hundreds still claimed to be living at holiday park unlawfully

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Fred. Olsen’s Boudicca on special mission for D Day veterans

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Boudicca wears its poppies with pride for the Royal British Legion’'s ‘D-Day 75 Voyage of Remembrance’ Picture: DWITYA PRANATA

A Suffolk man who drugged a woman and abducted a child is among those jailed this week

Daniel Campanu has been jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of threatening to kill a woman and then abducting a child under the age of 10. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

No access onto A14 at Trimley St Martin due to car accident

No-one has been injured in the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: TOM POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists