No access onto A14 at Trimley St Martin due to car accident

No-one has been injured in the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: TOM POTTER Archant

The slip road onto the A14 at Trimley St Martin is closed following a two-car crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

No-one has been injured due to the accident involving a grey BMW and black Proton saloon car that was reported to police at 8.55am.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services have rushed to the scene at High Road, just before the A14.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the road is blocked so traffic trying to join the A14 is currently being diverted back to the roundabout.

Recovery of the vehicles needs to take place.