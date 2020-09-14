E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Call to bring in new ‘flexitickets’ for rail commuters

PUBLISHED: 13:01 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 14 September 2020

James Cartlidge wants the government to approve new flexible season tickets. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

James Cartlidge wants the government to approve new flexible season tickets. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

Archant

“Flexitickets” should be brought in for commuters who do not have to travel to their offices every day of the week, South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has said.

The Conservative, who has many constituents who travel to the capital for work, has written to transport secretary Grant Shapps calling for the introduction of new part-time season tickets to be speeded up.

There were reports at the weekend that rail companies trying to introduce part-time season tickets, or “carnets” of 10 tickets sold as a discount, were frustrated at delays in their proposals being approved by the Department for Transport (DfT).

MORE: Cartlidge presses case for part-time season tickets

The DfT has had a much greater role in running rail services since the government announced in March that it would be supporting the rail companies which lost almost all their passengers when lockdown was imposed.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cartlidge has championed calls for part-time season tickets since he was first elected in 2015 and said: “I have heard from many constituents who travel down to London two or three times a week and would like a part-time season ticket.

“It was something I brought up in my first adjournment debate in Parliament – and I will be writing to the transport department to try to ensure that the proposals go through as quickly as possible.”

Greater Anglia does offer a “Flexipass” five, 10, 30 or 50-journey carnet – but they are not available for destinations other than Liverpool Street or Stratford (or Tottenham Hale on the Cambridge line) and they are time limited.

A 50-journey peak-time flexipass from Ipswich to London has to be used within six months and costs £3,685.50. A six-monthly season ticket with unlimited travel on the route costs £3,999.80 – just 8.5% more.

Mr Cartlidge added: “Getting flexible season tickets has always been important, but it is now becoming more vital than ever following Covid. More and more employers and staff are realising it is possible to work partly at home and partly in the office and the rail industry has to reflect that.

“Before I was an MP, I was running a business that employed a lot of people working mainly at home – and that is going to happen more and more.

“People will be going into the office for training, especially new employees, and for meetings and to work together with colleagues sometimes. But we will see many more people going in once or twice a week and they have to be treated fairly,”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Call to bring in new ‘flexitickets’ for rail commuters

James Cartlidge wants the government to approve new flexible season tickets. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT