E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

MPs from Suffolk ask for siblings to go to same schools on transport

PUBLISHED: 05:30 07 May 2020

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

Archant

Six Suffolk MPs have urged the government to require education authorities to offer siblings places on the same school bus in a bid to change the county’s controversial pupil transport policy.

The Department for Education launched a consultation into school transport across the country last autumn, before the general election. The six MPs – all Conservatives and representing seats with many rural communities – urged the government to include the sibling rule in its guidelines to education authorities.

That had been a major bone of contention as Suffolk County Council drew up new proposals for home to school transport.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge – one of the signatories of the letter – raised the issue during Questions to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson this week.

He asked when the results of the consultation would be published so the MPs would know whether Suffolk had to take the siblings issue into account when deciding on school transport applications.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Williamson said the work on the consultation had been delayed first by the General Election and the weeks of purdah that preceded it, and then by the Coronavirus Crisis which had led to the closure of schools across the country.

He said he hoped to be able to respond to the consultation “in the near future” but was not able to say exactly when that would be.

Mr Cartlidge said: “I know this might look like a strange time to raise an issue like this, but I think it is a good time because there are families all over Suffolk who will be expecting their children to go back to school in the autumn and need to know about this.

“With children going to state schools in South Suffolk myself, I know how important this is for families. If the government do make keeping siblings together a requirement, then they will have to say what support they will offer education authorities to comply with that.”

Suffolk County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for young people Mary Evans said it was important that if the government did change the rules on sibling travel, it would have to support education authorities who arranged transport to schools.

And she added: “Now that many schools are academies and not run by local education authorities it might be better if the government came up with a way they could arrange the transport of their pupils rather than leaving it with education authorities.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MPs from Suffolk ask for siblings to go to same schools on transport

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

There are some subtle changes to lockdown – but ‘normality’ is a long way off

Ipswich Market has reopened with social distancing measures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk maps out carbon neutral council homes plan

Solar panels are among the upgrades East Suffolk Council makes to its council homes t be more environmentally friendly. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Vera Elizabeth prepares to mark 75th birthday on V.E. Day

Vera Bentley is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on VE Day Picture: HAYLEY MARSHALL

‘Visible progress’ expected on HMS Ganges site after conditions agreed

View of the iconic mast at the former HMS Ganges site in Shotley Gate. Picture: CLAGUE ARCHITECTS
Drive 24