MP James Cartlidge welcomes new trains for Sudbury branch line

James Cartlidge saw the new trains at Crown Point depot in Norwich, Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE Archant

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has visited Greater Anglia's Crown Point depot in Norwich to see the first of the trains that are due to be introduced on the Gainsborough Line to Sudbury later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Cartlidge saw the new trains at Crown Point depot in Norwich, Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE James Cartlidge saw the new trains at Crown Point depot in Norwich, Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE

Mr Cartlidge was shown the Bimode electric-diesel train that should start work on the line between Sudbury and Marks Tey during the autumn.

You may also want to watch:

The first trains have now been delivered to Greater Anglia and are being tested on the region's lines. None have entered service yet,

Mr Cartlidge said: "It's fair to say that the leap from an unreliable fleet from a bygone age to 21st century trains will be a real boost for our local area. There will be many more seats to ensure fewer commuters have to stand at busy times.

"The likelihood of trains breaking down should be very much reduced. Above all, we will be making a statement to those visiting or looking to invest in Sudbury that we really are moving forward".