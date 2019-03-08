Partly Cloudy

MP James Cartlidge welcomes new trains for Sudbury branch line

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 May 2019

James Cartlidge saw the new trains at Crown Point depot in Norwich, Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE

Archant

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has visited Greater Anglia's Crown Point depot in Norwich to see the first of the trains that are due to be introduced on the Gainsborough Line to Sudbury later this year.

Mr Cartlidge was shown the Bimode electric-diesel train that should start work on the line between Sudbury and Marks Tey during the autumn.

The first trains have now been delivered to Greater Anglia and are being tested on the region's lines. None have entered service yet,

Mr Cartlidge said: "It's fair to say that the leap from an unreliable fleet from a bygone age to 21st century trains will be a real boost for our local area. There will be many more seats to ensure fewer commuters have to stand at busy times.

"The likelihood of trains breaking down should be very much reduced. Above all, we will be making a statement to those visiting or looking to invest in Sudbury that we really are moving forward".

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

'He's someone we love here' - Town haven't closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

'We have our targets and know the areas we want' - O'Neill on Town's summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where are Ipswich Town ranked in the top English clubs of the last 50 years?

Ipswich Town are in the top 15 English clubs of the last 50 years, according to Sky Sports. Picture: PA SPORT
