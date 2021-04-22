More than 100 Suffolk and Essex charities to receive share of £20k

Published: 1:36 PM April 22, 2021

The new campaign Cash for Charities logo - Credit: Archant

More than 100 charities across Suffolk and Essex will receive a share of £20,000 with our Cash For Charities campaign.

Th East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star has set up this initiative in a bid to support some of the most stretched charities in Suffolk and north Essex.

Brad Jones, East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Editor, said: "The last year has reminded us - if we needed reminding - that without local charities, life would be an awful lot harder for so many people in our county.

"It has been inspiring to see organisations adapt over the last year to continue providing vital support to people in our local communities.

"But with fundraising severely curtailed, they need your support too - and Cash For Charities is a great way for our readers to back the good causes closest to them.

"Please get involved with this initiative and help support your favourite charity."

How you can help

The tokens will be first start appearing in the paper from Monday, April 26. These will then be collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionally to how many have been used for each of the different charities.

Readers will be able to collect the tokens, which will be printed in the EADT and Ipswich Star every day up to Friday, July 3, to support their favourite charity.

The more tokens you collect the more money the charity will receive.

Here are the charities which have signed up: