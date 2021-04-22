More than 100 Suffolk and Essex charities to receive share of £20k
- Credit: Archant
More than 100 charities across Suffolk and Essex will receive a share of £20,000 with our Cash For Charities campaign.
Th East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star has set up this initiative in a bid to support some of the most stretched charities in Suffolk and north Essex.
Brad Jones, East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Editor, said: "The last year has reminded us - if we needed reminding - that without local charities, life would be an awful lot harder for so many people in our county.
"It has been inspiring to see organisations adapt over the last year to continue providing vital support to people in our local communities.
"But with fundraising severely curtailed, they need your support too - and Cash For Charities is a great way for our readers to back the good causes closest to them.
"Please get involved with this initiative and help support your favourite charity."
How you can help
The tokens will be first start appearing in the paper from Monday, April 26. These will then be collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionally to how many have been used for each of the different charities.
Readers will be able to collect the tokens, which will be printed in the EADT and Ipswich Star every day up to Friday, July 3, to support their favourite charity.
The more tokens you collect the more money the charity will receive.
Here are the charities which have signed up:
- THE WOOLVERSTONE PROJECT
- St Gregory's Church Sudbury (Bells)
- Oasis English Language School
- Disability Advice Service (East Suffolk)
- The Long Shop Museum
- East Coast Sail Trust
- Warren Association Trust
- Southwold Sailors Reading Room
- Ipswich Opportunity Group
- Lower Somersham Village Hall
- Sudbury Newstalk
- Stonham Aspal Village Hall
- Parham Airfield Museum
- Mistley and Manningtree Welcome Home Trust
- ActivLives
- The Salvation Army Woodbridge
- Suffolk Accident Rescue Service
- Winston’s wheels charity
- Feed waveney community
- PFC Cedarwood
- Allsorts support services CIC
- The Somerville Foundation
- Still Good Food
- 1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group
- 1st Mendlesham scout group
- Aspect Living Foundation meals on wheels
- 1st Fressingfield Scout Group
- BME Suffolk Support Group
- Friends of Gusford
- Riding for the Disabled (Woodbridge & District Group)
- Drinkstone War Memorial Institute
- 6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group
- Friends of the Ferns
- Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
- Kyson Primary School PTFA
- Lowestoft Museum
- The ACE Project
- Mid Suffolk Voluntary Organisations Forum - Red Gables
- Company of Four
- Pakefield Singers
- Papworth Trust
- Inspire Suffolk
- The Ipswich Hospital Band
- Ipswich and East Suffolk Samaritans
- Family First
- Suffolk Oxygen Therapy Centre
- Woodbridge Tide Mill Charitable trust
- St Elizabeth Hospice
- Rattlesden Preschool
- RNLI, CLACTON ON SEA
- The Shelley Centre For Therapeutic Riding For The Disabled
- Sound On, Ipswich and District Talking Newspaper
- Battisford Preschool
- Broke Hall School Home and School Association
- Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs
- 1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group
- Aldeburgh Museum Charitable Trust
- Seckford Foundation
- St John Ambulance
- Beccles Men Shed
- Suffolk Guild of Ringers
- Suffolk Oxygen Therapy Centre
- Halesworth Volunteer Centre
- Eye Opportunity Group
- 469 lowestoft air cadets
- Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop
- HOSPITAL RADIO IPSWICH