Suffolk charities have the chance to to receive a share of £20,000
Charities across Suffolk have the chance to receive a share of £20,000 with our Cash For Charities campaign.
We have set up this initiative in a bid to support some of the most stretched charities in Suffolk and north Essex.
At a time where so many good causes need help after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking you to help decide where the money should go.
So far nearly 40 local charities have signed up to win a share of the money.
Brad Jones, East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Editor, said: "The last year has reminded us - if we needed reminding - that without local charities, life would be an awful lot harder for so many people in our county.
"It has been inspiring to see organisations adapt over the last year to continue providing vital support to people in our local communities.
"But with fundraising severely curtailed, they need your support too - and Cash For Charities is a great way for our readers to back the good causes closest to them.
"Please get involved with this initiative and help support your favourite charity."
The campaign works by readers collecting tokens and putting them towards one of the local charities that has signed up to this initiative.
The tokens will be first start appearing in the paper from Monday, April 26. These will then be collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionally to how many have been used foe each of the different charities.
What you need to do
So, all you need to do is collect the tokens printed in the participating papers from Monday, April 26 to Friday, July 3.
There is no minimum token amount required to enter as everyone will win.
Any local charity can take part. However, they have to be a registered charity and have a registered charity number.
If you would like to enter your charity into this initiative, then please fill out the Wufoo form with the required information and return it to us before Thursday, April 22.
What charities are already signed up?
The Woolverstone Project
St Gregory's Church Sudbury (Bells)
Oasis English Language School
Disability Advice Service (East Suffolk)
The Long Shop Museum
Lower Somersham Village Hall
Southwold Sailors Reading Room
Ipswich Opportunity Group
Sudbury Newstalk
Parham Airfield Museum
Mistley and Manningtree Welcome Home Trust
ActivLives
The Salvation Army Woodbridge
Suffolk Accident Rescue Service
Feed waveney community
PFC Cedarwood
Still Good Food
1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group
1st Mendlesham scout group
Aspect Living Foundation meals on wheels
Friends of Gusford
Riding for the Disabled (Woodbridge & District Group)
Drinkstone War Memorial Institute
Friends of the Ferns
Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
Kyson Primary School PTFA
Lowestoft Museum
The ACE Project
The Friends of St Mary's Bacton
Mid Suffolk Voluntary Organisations Forum - Red Gables
Warren Association Trust
Stonham Aspal Village Hall
Winston’s wheels charity
Allsorts support services CIC
The Somerville Foundation
1st Fressingfield Scout Group
6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group
East Coast Sail Trust