Published: 6:50 PM April 19, 2021

The new campaign Cash for Charities logo - have you registered your charity yet? - Credit: Archant

Charities across Suffolk have the chance to receive a share of £20,000 with our Cash For Charities campaign.

We have set up this initiative in a bid to support some of the most stretched charities in Suffolk and north Essex.

At a time where so many good causes need help after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking you to help decide where the money should go.

The Aspect Living Foundation provide meals on wheels in Suffolk and they have signed up to Cash For Charities - Credit: Archant

So far nearly 40 local charities have signed up to win a share of the money.

Brad Jones, East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star Editor, said: "The last year has reminded us - if we needed reminding - that without local charities, life would be an awful lot harder for so many people in our county.

"It has been inspiring to see organisations adapt over the last year to continue providing vital support to people in our local communities.

Oasis English Language School has also signed up to the Cash For Charities campaign - Credit: Archant

"But with fundraising severely curtailed, they need your support too - and Cash For Charities is a great way for our readers to back the good causes closest to them.

"Please get involved with this initiative and help support your favourite charity."

St Gregory's Church has signed up for Cash For Charities - Credit: Archant

The campaign works by readers collecting tokens and putting them towards one of the local charities that has signed up to this initiative.

The tokens will be first start appearing in the paper from Monday, April 26. These will then be collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionally to how many have been used foe each of the different charities.

What you need to do

So, all you need to do is collect the tokens printed in the participating papers from Monday, April 26 to Friday, July 3.

There is no minimum token amount required to enter as everyone will win.

Any local charity can take part. However, they have to be a registered charity and have a registered charity number.

If you would like to enter your charity into this initiative, then please fill out the Wufoo form with the required information and return it to us before Thursday, April 22.

What charities are already signed up?

The Woolverstone Project

​​​​​St Gregory's Church Sudbury (Bells)

Oasis English Language School

Disability Advice Service (East Suffolk)

The Long Shop Museum

Lower Somersham Village Hall

Southwold Sailors Reading Room

Ipswich Opportunity Group

Sudbury Newstalk

Parham Airfield Museum

Mistley and Manningtree Welcome Home Trust

ActivLives

The Salvation Army Woodbridge

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service

Feed waveney community

PFC Cedarwood

Still Good Food

1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group

1st Mendlesham scout group

Aspect Living Foundation meals on wheels

Friends of Gusford

Riding for the Disabled (Woodbridge & District Group)

Drinkstone War Memorial Institute

Friends of the Ferns

Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre

Kyson Primary School PTFA

Lowestoft Museum

The ACE Project

The Friends of St Mary's Bacton

Mid Suffolk Voluntary Organisations Forum - Red Gables

Warren Association Trust

Stonham Aspal Village Hall

Winston’s wheels charity

Allsorts support services CIC

The Somerville Foundation

1st Fressingfield Scout Group

6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group

East Coast Sail Trust