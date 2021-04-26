News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How you can help your favourite charity win share of £20k

Andrew Papworth

Published: 6:30 AM April 26, 2021   
Friday Friends attendees and staff enjoying the club's second birthday celebrations. Pictures: ACTIV

Lots of organisations have signed up to the Cash for Charities campaign - including Inspire Suffolk, St John Ambulance, ActivLives, BACT Community Transport and many more - Credit: Archant/Inspire Suffolk/ActivLives

Today is the first day you can collect tokens in our Cash for Charities campaign - to win a share of £20,000 for your favourite good cause in Suffolk and north Essex.

Many charities have struggled during the coronavirus crisis, as the pandemic has cut off their main sources of fundraising and income.

That, in turn, has had a major impact on services and those most in need in our community, with Age UK Suffolk even being forced to close last year.

As a result, we have been urging charities to register for Cash for Charities to receive money to help them in one of the most challenging times in their history.

Cash for Charities logo written in orange and green with a white background

The new campaign Cash for Charities logo - have you registered your charity yet? - Credit: Archant

Nearly 100 have signed up, meaning that all you need to do is collect tokens printed in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star on behalf of your favourite - so it can receive a share of the money.

EADT and Star editor Brad Jones said: "The last year has reminded us - if we needed reminding - that without local charities, life would be an awful lot harder for so many people in our county.

Inspire Suffolk has restarted its Prince's Trust Team Programme. Pictured is a previous year's group

Inspire Suffolk has restarted its Prince's Trust Team Programme. Pictured is a previous year's group in Felixstowe. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK - Credit: Archant

"It has been inspiring to see organisations adapt over the last year to continue providing vital support to people in our local communities.

"But with fundraising severely curtailed, they need your support too - and Cash For Charities is a great way for our readers to back the good causes closest to them.

St Johns Ambulance teaching the recovery position Picture: Archant

St Johns Ambulance teaching the recovery position Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

"Please get involved with this initiative and help support your favourite charity."

Tokens will be printed in the EADT and Star until Saturday, July 3.

The vehicles collided on the B1113 near Stowmarket

Emergency medical charity SARS is hoping to benefit from Cash for Charities - Credit: SARS

These will be collected and counted, with the money shared proportionally depending on how many tokens have been collected for each charity.

There is no minimum token amount required to enter, as everyone will win - but the more tokens you collect, the more money the charity will receive. 

ActivLives supports the vulnerable people in our community, keeping people active and connected, but

ActivLives supports vulnerable people in the community - Credit: Picture: ACTIVLIVES

Which charities have signed up?

The Woolverstone Project

St Gregory's Church Sudbury (Bells) 

Oasis English Language School 

Disability Advice Service (East Suffolk) 

The Long Shop Museum 

East Coast Sail Trust 

Warren Association Trust 

Southwold Sailors Reading Room 

Ipswich Opportunity Group 

Lower Somersham Village Hall 

Sudbury Newstalk 

Stonham Aspal Village Hall  

Parham Airfield Museum 

Mistley and Manningtree Welcome Home Trust 

ActivLives 

The Salvation Army Woodbridge 

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service 

Winston’s Wheels

Feed Waveney Community 

PFC Cedarwood 

Hospital Radio Ipswich

Allsorts Support Services CIC  

The Somerville Foundation  

Still Good Food 

SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire 

1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group 

1st Mendlesham scout group 

Aspect Living Foundation meals on wheels 

1st Fressingfield Scout Group  

BME Suffolk Support Group  

Friends of Gusford 

Riding for the Disabled (Woodbridge & District Group) 

Drinkstone War Memorial Institute 

6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group  

Friends of the Ferns 

Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre 

Kyson Primary School PTFA 

Lowestoft Museum 

The ACE Project 

The Friends of St Mary's Bacton 

Mid Suffolk Voluntary Organisations Forum - Red Gables 

Company of Four 

Pakefield Singers  

Papworth Trust  

Inspire Suffolk 

The Ipswich Hospital Band 

Ipswich Housing Action Group 

Ipswich and East Suffolk Samaritans 

Family First 

Suffolk Oxygen Therapy Centre  

Woodbridge Tide Mill Charitable trust 

1st Brantham Scout & Guide Group 

BSEVC - Later Life Community 

St Elizabeth Hospice 

Rattlesden Preschool 

RNLI, Clacton-on-Sea

The Shelley Centre For Therapeutic Riding For The Disabled  

Sound On, Ipswich and District Talking Newspaper 

Battisford Pre-School 

Broke Hall School Home and School Association 

Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs 

1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group 

Aldeburgh Museum Charitable Trust 

Seckford Foundation 

St John Ambulance 

Beccles Men's Shed 

Suffolk Guild of Ringers 

Suffolk Oxygen Therapy Centre 

Halesworth Volunteer Centre 

Eye Opportunity Group 

469 Lowestoft Air Cadets 

Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop  

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices 

The Friends of St Andrews Church Wickham Skeith 

Felixstowe and district Mencap society  

bact community transport 

Home-Start in Suffolk 

Tuddenham Village Hall 

Walsham Le Willows Sports Club CIO 

Friends of St Mary's School, Woodbridge 

5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts 

Bentwaters  Cold War Museum 

The Mix Stowmarket 

Oaks Meadow Project 

The Shed 

Suffolk
Essex

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

