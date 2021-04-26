How you can help your favourite charity win share of £20k
Today is the first day you can collect tokens in our Cash for Charities campaign - to win a share of £20,000 for your favourite good cause in Suffolk and north Essex.
Many charities have struggled during the coronavirus crisis, as the pandemic has cut off their main sources of fundraising and income.
That, in turn, has had a major impact on services and those most in need in our community, with Age UK Suffolk even being forced to close last year.
As a result, we have been urging charities to register for Cash for Charities to receive money to help them in one of the most challenging times in their history.
Nearly 100 have signed up, meaning that all you need to do is collect tokens printed in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star on behalf of your favourite - so it can receive a share of the money.
EADT and Star editor Brad Jones said: "The last year has reminded us - if we needed reminding - that without local charities, life would be an awful lot harder for so many people in our county.
"It has been inspiring to see organisations adapt over the last year to continue providing vital support to people in our local communities.
"But with fundraising severely curtailed, they need your support too - and Cash For Charities is a great way for our readers to back the good causes closest to them.
"Please get involved with this initiative and help support your favourite charity."
Tokens will be printed in the EADT and Star until Saturday, July 3.
These will be collected and counted, with the money shared proportionally depending on how many tokens have been collected for each charity.
There is no minimum token amount required to enter, as everyone will win - but the more tokens you collect, the more money the charity will receive.
Which charities have signed up?
The Woolverstone Project
St Gregory's Church Sudbury (Bells)
Oasis English Language School
Disability Advice Service (East Suffolk)
The Long Shop Museum
East Coast Sail Trust
Warren Association Trust
Southwold Sailors Reading Room
Ipswich Opportunity Group
Lower Somersham Village Hall
Sudbury Newstalk
Stonham Aspal Village Hall
Parham Airfield Museum
Mistley and Manningtree Welcome Home Trust
ActivLives
The Salvation Army Woodbridge
Suffolk Accident Rescue Service
Winston’s Wheels
Feed Waveney Community
PFC Cedarwood
Hospital Radio Ipswich
Allsorts Support Services CIC
The Somerville Foundation
Still Good Food
SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire
1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group
1st Mendlesham scout group
Aspect Living Foundation meals on wheels
1st Fressingfield Scout Group
BME Suffolk Support Group
Friends of Gusford
Riding for the Disabled (Woodbridge & District Group)
Drinkstone War Memorial Institute
6th Old Felixstowe Scout Group
Friends of the Ferns
Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
Kyson Primary School PTFA
Lowestoft Museum
The ACE Project
The Friends of St Mary's Bacton
Mid Suffolk Voluntary Organisations Forum - Red Gables
Company of Four
Pakefield Singers
Papworth Trust
Inspire Suffolk
The Ipswich Hospital Band
Ipswich Housing Action Group
Ipswich and East Suffolk Samaritans
Family First
Suffolk Oxygen Therapy Centre
Woodbridge Tide Mill Charitable trust
1st Brantham Scout & Guide Group
BSEVC - Later Life Community
St Elizabeth Hospice
Rattlesden Preschool
RNLI, Clacton-on-Sea
The Shelley Centre For Therapeutic Riding For The Disabled
Sound On, Ipswich and District Talking Newspaper
Battisford Pre-School
Broke Hall School Home and School Association
Stowmarket ASD Saturday Clubs
1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group
Aldeburgh Museum Charitable Trust
Seckford Foundation
St John Ambulance
Beccles Men's Shed
Suffolk Guild of Ringers
Suffolk Oxygen Therapy Centre
Halesworth Volunteer Centre
Eye Opportunity Group
469 Lowestoft Air Cadets
Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
The Friends of St Andrews Church Wickham Skeith
Felixstowe and district Mencap society
bact community transport
Home-Start in Suffolk
Tuddenham Village Hall
Walsham Le Willows Sports Club CIO
Friends of St Mary's School, Woodbridge
5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts
Bentwaters Cold War Museum
The Mix Stowmarket
Oaks Meadow Project
The Shed