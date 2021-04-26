How you can help your favourite charity win share of £20k

Published: 6:30 AM April 26, 2021

Lots of organisations have signed up to the Cash for Charities campaign - including Inspire Suffolk, St John Ambulance, ActivLives, BACT Community Transport and many more - Credit: Archant/Inspire Suffolk/ActivLives

Today is the first day you can collect tokens in our Cash for Charities campaign - to win a share of £20,000 for your favourite good cause in Suffolk and north Essex.

Many charities have struggled during the coronavirus crisis, as the pandemic has cut off their main sources of fundraising and income.

That, in turn, has had a major impact on services and those most in need in our community, with Age UK Suffolk even being forced to close last year.

As a result, we have been urging charities to register for Cash for Charities to receive money to help them in one of the most challenging times in their history.

The new campaign Cash for Charities logo - have you registered your charity yet? - Credit: Archant

Nearly 100 have signed up, meaning that all you need to do is collect tokens printed in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star on behalf of your favourite - so it can receive a share of the money.

EADT and Star editor Brad Jones said: "The last year has reminded us - if we needed reminding - that without local charities, life would be an awful lot harder for so many people in our county.

Inspire Suffolk has restarted its Prince's Trust Team Programme. Pictured is a previous year's group in Felixstowe. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK - Credit: Archant

"It has been inspiring to see organisations adapt over the last year to continue providing vital support to people in our local communities.

"But with fundraising severely curtailed, they need your support too - and Cash For Charities is a great way for our readers to back the good causes closest to them.

St Johns Ambulance teaching the recovery position Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

"Please get involved with this initiative and help support your favourite charity."

Tokens will be printed in the EADT and Star until Saturday, July 3.

Emergency medical charity SARS is hoping to benefit from Cash for Charities - Credit: SARS

These will be collected and counted, with the money shared proportionally depending on how many tokens have been collected for each charity.

There is no minimum token amount required to enter, as everyone will win - but the more tokens you collect, the more money the charity will receive.

ActivLives supports vulnerable people in the community - Credit: Picture: ACTIVLIVES

Which charities have signed up?