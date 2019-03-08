Cash stolen from 87-year-old's home after men posed as gardeners

Three men stole a four-figure sum of cash from an elderly woman in Essex after posing as gardeners.

Police are investigating the distraction burglary in Braintree, which happened between 11am and midday on Wednesday, May 22.

The men visited the 87-year-old's home in Chaucer Crescent and said they needed to look at her garden because trees and bushes were overhanging from a neighbouring property.

He and one of the other men then went into the garden with her and she was told it would cost her a three-figure sum to do the work, which she declined.

After the three men had left in a white van, the woman discovered a four-figure sum of cash had been taken from her house.

One of the men was described as about 5ft 4ins tall, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, of medium build, and had dark skin and short black hair. He was clean shaven and wore light coloured shorts and a white t-shirt.

The second man was described as aged around 18, about 5ft 11ins tall, white, and of slim build. He also wore light coloured shorts and a white t-shirt.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call Braintree CID on 101, quoting reference 42/80399/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the anonymous online form at the crime-fighting charity's website.