Scammer uses sticky tape to try and steal cashpoint money

Suffolk police recovered the cashpoint device from the ATM on Lloyds Bank in Newmarket High Street. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A scammer who targeted a cashpoint in Newmarket town centre has prompted a warning about fraudsters in West Suffolk.

Police received reports on Sunday, March 17 that a suspect had placed a strip of silver plastic on to the cash machine on the Lloyds Bank cashpoint at around 1pm.

It is claimed the offender then attached sticky-back tape on the rear of the plastic - designed to catch the cash when it was dispensed, so that the customer was unable to retrieve it.

It is unknown how long the device had been placed on the cashpoint or how many people were affected by the scammer - although when officers removed the device, £20 was found stuck to the sticky tape.

Those with information about the incident, or who saw any suspicious activity on Sunday morning, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/15484/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Police advise those using cash machines to keep an eye on their machines, looking for any signs of tampering. If there are signs, do not use the machine and report it to the bank concerned immediately.