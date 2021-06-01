New technology will help people in Suffolk live more independent lives

Published: 2:43 PM June 1, 2021

The Cassius technology will help residents live more independent lives - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A new service that will help Suffolk residents live more independent lives will launch from next month.

Suffolk County Council will be partnering with Alcove, Rethink Partners and Provide CIC to deliver the Cassius service from July.

Residents will have access to a range of technology that will allow healthcare workers to support them without visiting their homes.

Cassius will focus on technology that promotes independence and provides monitoring and assessment, but will also help inform more targeted care and support where it is needed.

Suffolk County Council has said the service will run for three years - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Beccy Hopfensberger, cabinet member for adult social care at Suffolk County Council, said: "We’re really excited to launch this new service with our partners.

"It will offer a simple, accessible, seamless and flexible approach which will help people to embrace the benefits of care technology and provide better outcomes.

"Cassius will focus on technology that promotes independence and provides monitoring and assessment in the first instance, but that is data driven to provide impactful insights into people’s needs."