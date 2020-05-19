Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Two people have been freed from their car after a collision where the vehicle ended up on it’s roof in a field, a quarter of a mile from the road.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the collision in Sudbury Road, Castle Hedingham, at 2.08pm on Monday – crews from Suffolk were also called but soon stood down.

Two engines from Halstead arrived at the scene of the accident involving one vehicle which had left two people trapped in a car.

The ambulance service was also in attendance and worked with the fire crews to stabilise the vehicle.

The casualties were freed without needing any cutting equipment by 2.59pm and crews carried them to the ambulances.

Crew manager Lee Bacon said: “The vehicle had left the road and continued some distance across a field before landing on its roof.

“It made the rescue more difficult because crews had to carry the equipment across the field and carry the casualties back, but they worked really well with the ambulance crews.”

There were no serious injuries and a local farmer was praised by police for transporting the car to the road using machinery.