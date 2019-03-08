Sunshine and Showers

In pictures: 'Stunning' students cause a stir at Suffolk school prom

PUBLISHED: 12:48 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 12 July 2019

Year-11 students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill celebrated their prom at Chilford Hall. Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY

Year-11 students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill celebrated their prom at Chilford Hall. Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY

CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY

Dressed up in their finery, these students were having a ball to celebrate years of hard work - and look forward to the future.

Year-11 students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill celebrated their prom at Chilford Hall. Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMYYear-11 students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill celebrated their prom at Chilford Hall. Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY

The year-11 pupils from Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill held their prom on Friday, July 5 at Chilford Hall.

Arriving in a variety of modes of transport, they were said to have "caused a stir" and "looked stunning" as they dressed in all their gladrags.

Dan Course, head of year-11 at the school, said: "We always enjoy this special event.

Year-11 students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill celebrated their prom at Chilford Hall. Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMYYear-11 students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill celebrated their prom at Chilford Hall. Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY

"The students worked incredibly hard to fundraise towards the cost of their evening. The efforts that students put in to be part of this event is fantastic and I wish them all the best in their future."

Vanessa Whitcombe, the school's headteacher, added: "The Year 11 prom is an excellent celebration and we so enjoyed seeing our students dressed up in their finery, quite rightly celebrating their five years at school with us.

"I feel very proud of every one of them."

'I don't think I deserved it' - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut 'permanently'

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn't completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

