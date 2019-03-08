In pictures: 'Stunning' students cause a stir at Suffolk school prom

Year-11 students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill celebrated their prom at Chilford Hall. Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY

Dressed up in their finery, these students were having a ball to celebrate years of hard work - and look forward to the future.

The year-11 pupils from Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill held their prom on Friday, July 5 at Chilford Hall.

Arriving in a variety of modes of transport, they were said to have "caused a stir" and "looked stunning" as they dressed in all their gladrags.

Dan Course, head of year-11 at the school, said: "We always enjoy this special event.

"The students worked incredibly hard to fundraise towards the cost of their evening. The efforts that students put in to be part of this event is fantastic and I wish them all the best in their future."

Vanessa Whitcombe, the school's headteacher, added: "The Year 11 prom is an excellent celebration and we so enjoyed seeing our students dressed up in their finery, quite rightly celebrating their five years at school with us.

"I feel very proud of every one of them."