Appeal to trace dogs after cat is attacked and injured
The owners of two dogs are being sought after a cat was attacked and injured in Bury St Edmunds.
The dogs, believed to be a doberman and a brown whippet, were reported to have chased and attacked a cat in the Scarlin Road area of town on Wednesday.
The cat required treatment from a vet following the attack, Suffolk police said.
Any dogs allowed to be dangerously out of control in a public place is an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Anyone who knows who owns the two dogs should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/70071/20 or contact the force on its website.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online here.
