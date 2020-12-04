Appeal to trace dogs after cat is attacked and injured

Police want to trace the owners of these two dogs Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The owners of two dogs are being sought after a cat was attacked and injured in Bury St Edmunds.

The dogs, believed to be a doberman and a brown whippet, were reported to have chased and attacked a cat in the Scarlin Road area of town on Wednesday.

The cat required treatment from a vet following the attack, Suffolk police said.

Any dogs allowed to be dangerously out of control in a public place is an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Anyone who knows who owns the two dogs should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/70071/20 or contact the force on its website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online here.