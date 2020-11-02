E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cat may not recover after being shot by air gun

PUBLISHED: 15:39 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 02 November 2020

A cat was seriously hurt after being shot with an air gun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A cat was seriously hurt after being shot with an air gun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A cat was seriously injured and may not recover after being shot with an air gun pellet in west Suffolk, police have said.

The Maine Coon cat was found in Exning, near Newmarket, on Saturday, October 31, and was taken to the vet with serious internal injuries.

Police said it is believed the cat was shot with an air gun pellet, possibly up to 72 hours beforehand in the vicinity of Oxford Street.

As a result of the shooting incident, the cat required surgery and may not recover from his injuries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63418/20.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

