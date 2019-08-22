E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three cats die in suspected poisoning

22 August, 2019 - 10:39
The RSPCA is appealing for information after three cats died from suspected poisoning. Pictured is Jessica the cat. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA

Cats owners in Colchester have been warned to keep their pets safe after three beloved pets died in suspected cases of poisoning - leaving their owners devastated.

Ollie, Maisie and Jessica were all found with high levels of toxins in their blood following three separate incidents over the course of a couple of months.

Their owner, who has asked not to be named, has now warned other cat owners in the area of Highwoods, Colchester to beware following the incidents.

RSPCA inspector Jessica Dayes, who is investigating the incidents, said: "I am heartbroken for the owner of Maisie, Ollie and Jessica.

"To lose three beloved pets in such a short period of time is just devastating.

"While at this stage we do not know if these incidents were deliberate or accidental, they are deeply concerning and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information as to what has happened to these cats to get in touch.

"We would urge all cat owners to keep a close eye on their pets and their behaviour and if they suspect they have been injured or poisoned we would advise they seek immediate veterinary attention.

"As a precaution we would also ask people who are using substances to make sure they are extremely careful in their storage of it and how they dispose of it."

The first incident was on June 1, when Maisie was found collapsed. Despite the efforts of the vets, she sadly had to be put to sleep.

Then almost exactly a month later Ollie was found displaying the same symptoms.

He too was taken to a vet but nothing further could be done to save him.

And on July 17 Jessica started to display unusual behaviour and was not eating.

She was taken to a vet for treatment and the vet discovered ulcers in her mouth which can be a sign of renal failure.

Blood tests were done and high levels of toxins were also discovered. Despite receiving ongoing treatment, Jessica died at home on July 31.

While the cause of the high toxin in the blood is not known, vets have ruled out anti-freeze but believe the toxins are as a result of some kind of poison.

Owners have been urged to keep alok out for signs of poisoning, which can be seen anthing from 30mins after ingestion to two or three days.

Symptoms can include vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures and difficulty breathing.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

