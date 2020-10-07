Firefighters rescue cat ‘scared of the vets’ from tree
PUBLISHED: 14:01 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 07 October 2020
Firefighters have been called to rescue a cat who escaped from its pet carrier and climbed up a tree during a visit to the vets.
Firefighters were called to Boldero Road in Bury St Edmunds shortly after 11.50am today, after receiving reports that the cat had become stuck up the tree, which stands around two-storeys high.
It is understood the cat had escaped from its cage during a visit to the local veterinary clinic.
A fire service spokesman said firefighters had initially hoped the cat would come down on its own, however visited the scene around 1.30pm to help bring it to safety.
The cat had been rescued by around 1.45pm.
It did not suffer any injuries as a result of the ordeal, the spokesman added.
