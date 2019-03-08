Heavy Showers

Large blockage in Pixel the cat's stomach turns out to be 50 hair bands

PUBLISHED: 14:55 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 26 April 2019

The Fox family with Pixel � dad Dean, mum Blossom, Felicity (3) and Bonnie (1) Picture: EASTGATE VETERINARY GROUP

PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

Pixel, a one-year-old feline, was taken to Eastgate Veterinary Group’s practice in Bury St Edmunds after she fell ill one evening.

Eastgate Veterinary Nurse Tina Plumley with Pixel and owner Blossom Fox Picture: EASTGATE VETERINARY GROUPEastgate Veterinary Nurse Tina Plumley with Pixel and owner Blossom Fox Picture: EASTGATE VETERINARY GROUP

An examination revealed she had a sizeable blockage in her stomach, which to the vets' surprise turned out to be a large ball of hair accessories.

Pixel's owner, Blossom Fox, said the bobbles belonged to her and her two daughters, three-year-old Felicity and one-year-old Bonnie.

She said: “She started to vomit a little, so we took her out of the room. However, in the morning she wasn't well at all, so we had to rush her to the vets.

“We couldn't believe it when the vets told us they had removed 50 hair bands from her stomach.

The hair bands removed from Pixel’s stomach Picture: EASTGATE VETERINARY GROUPThe hair bands removed from Pixel’s stomach Picture: EASTGATE VETERINARY GROUP

“We have seen her with the bands before, but assumed she left them once she'd finished playing with then as we'd often discover them under the sofa or fridge.”

Pixel was given medication and released for the hospital. She has since made a full recovery.

Blossom added: “Now we are very careful with the children's hair bands and make sure they aren't left around for Pixel to get hold of.

“We are so grateful to the Eastgate team for caring for Pixel as she's a big part of our family and the children love having her around.”

Veterinary surgeon at Eastgate Vets, Hannah Pinnock, said: “We see all sorts of cases of pets eating things they shouldn't, but it's very unusual for a cat to swallow this number of foreign bodies.

“This is a case of pica, where cats are attracted to eating objects that are not food.

“If you have a cat in the household it is worthwhile to keep items like ribbons, shoelaces or hair bands out of the way.”

The practice advises that if you suspect your pet has eaten something that they shouldn't then to take them to your vets.

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

