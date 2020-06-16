E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drivers urged to be vigilant after another catalytic converter is stolen

PUBLISHED: 20:40 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:40 16 June 2020

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Sudbury, following similar thefts in Bury St Edmunds last week. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Sudbury, following similar thefts in Bury St Edmunds last week. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Police are urging vigilance after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Sudbury – just days after three were removed from cars at West Suffolk Hospital.

Officers are appealing for information following the theft of a catalytic converter from a red Volkswagen Lupo, parked in a public car park in Stour Street.

The theft took place between 6pm on Wednesday, June 10 and midday on Thursday, June 11.

You may also want to watch:

Several thefts of catalytic converters have also taken place in Bury St Edmunds last week.

MORE: Catalytic converters stole from vehicles in hospital car park

Between 6am and 2pm on Thursday, June 11 a catalytic converter was removed from a Honda Jazz parked in Samuel Street.

Catalytic converters were also stolen from three Honda Jazz vehicles parked in the West Suffolk Hospital car park on Hardwick Lane in the town.

The thefts occurred on Wednesday, June 3 during various times between 8.40am and 6.45pm.

If you have any information about these thefts or saw anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles in the area, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/32259/20 for the theft in Sudbury, 37/32265/20 for the theft in Samuel Street, Bury St Edmunds, or 37/30703/20 for the thefts in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Drivers urged to be vigilant after another catalytic converter is stolen

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Sudbury, following similar thefts in Bury St Edmunds last week. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Woman finds squatter living in motorhome storage compartment

The intruder had set up a makeshift bed inside the motorhome Picture: CONTRIBUTED

How an Ipswich Star advert helped a woman find her family

The newspaper clipping that Marian and her brother received from Edward Madder, Jim's nephew, that shows Jim in a 1917 edition of the Evening Star Picture: Marian Thornley
Drive 24