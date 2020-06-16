Drivers urged to be vigilant after another catalytic converter is stolen

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Sudbury, following similar thefts in Bury St Edmunds last week. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Police are urging vigilance after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Sudbury – just days after three were removed from cars at West Suffolk Hospital.

Officers are appealing for information following the theft of a catalytic converter from a red Volkswagen Lupo, parked in a public car park in Stour Street.

The theft took place between 6pm on Wednesday, June 10 and midday on Thursday, June 11.

Several thefts of catalytic converters have also taken place in Bury St Edmunds last week.

Between 6am and 2pm on Thursday, June 11 a catalytic converter was removed from a Honda Jazz parked in Samuel Street.

Catalytic converters were also stolen from three Honda Jazz vehicles parked in the West Suffolk Hospital car park on Hardwick Lane in the town.

The thefts occurred on Wednesday, June 3 during various times between 8.40am and 6.45pm.

If you have any information about these thefts or saw anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles in the area, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/32259/20 for the theft in Sudbury, 37/32265/20 for the theft in Samuel Street, Bury St Edmunds, or 37/30703/20 for the thefts in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds.