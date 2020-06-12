Catalytic converters stole from vehicles in hospital car park

West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds. Cars parked in the Hardwick Lane car park have had their catalytic converters stolen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Cars are being stripped of vital parts by criminals in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police are urging vigilance and appealing for information the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in the last two weeks.

On Wednesday, June 3, catalytic converters were stolen from three Honda Jazz vehicles parked in the West Suffolk Hospital car park on Hardwick Lane in the town.

The thefts are believed to have happened between 8.40am and 6.45pm.

On June 11, at some point between 6am and 2pm, a catalytic converter was removed from a Honda Jazz parked in Samuel Street.

If you have any information about these thefts or saw anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles in the area, please contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting crime reference 37/32265/20 for the theft in Samuel Street or 37/30703/20 for the thefts in Hardwick Lane.