Vehicle owners are being urged to be vigilant following a spike in thefts of catalytic converters in Harwich and Manningtree.

Essex Police is warning owners of commercial vehicles and vehicles from Japanese car manufactures following the rise in thefts.

A spokesman said: “This is particularly prevalent in cars with a higher ground clearance making it easier for someone to climb underneath and cut it out.

“Catalytic converter theft is a crime which tends to see organised crime groups profit.

“We continue to work closely with partners, including the Environment Agency, Trading Standards, local authorities and national car parks to tackle this issue.”

Catalytic converters are attractive to thieves because they contain several other metals, including copper, nickel, cerium, iron and manganese. Small amounts of rhodium are also found within a catalytic converter.

Rhodium, like platinum and palladium, is very rare and valuable.

Over the summer, Suffolk police issued a similar warning after a spate of catalytic converter thefts across Ipswich and west Suffolk.

In June, three cars were targeted in the car park of West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, while six thefts were reported in Haverhill over three weeks in July.

Anyone with information about the recent thefts of catalytic converters in Tendring is asked to call Essex Police on 101 or report it online.