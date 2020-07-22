E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police hunt catalytic converter thieves

PUBLISHED: 10:37 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 22 July 2020

Police are hunting thieves after thefts of catalytic converters in Haverhill Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police are hunting catalytic converter thieves after three thefts from cars in Haverhill over three days.

Officers are appealing for information following the incidents, which happened between Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 19.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Volkswagen Polo parked on Fritton Court around 3pm on Saturday, when two young white men wearing surgical masks were seen jacking the vehicle up and using a saw.

One man had dark hair, the other had light hair, and they fled in a black Toyota – which was later found abandoned in Mount Road in the town.

Another catalytic converter was taken from a Honda Accord in Clayhive Drive on Saturday between 2.30am and 2.36am.

A further theft happened in Eastern Avenue between 6pm on Friday and 2.30pm on Sunday, when a Volkswagen Lupo was targeted.

Any information can be reported to police on 101, quoting crime reference 40653/20 (Fritton Court), 40674/20 (Clayhive Drive) or 40843/20 (Eastern Avenue).

Information can also be reported online via the Suffolk police website here.

