Police hunt catalytic converter thieves

Police are hunting thieves after thefts of catalytic converters in Haverhill Picture: GETTY IMAGES Kinek00 (Kinek00 (Photographer) - [None]

Police are hunting catalytic converter thieves after three thefts from cars in Haverhill over three days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are appealing for information following the incidents, which happened between Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 19.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Volkswagen Polo parked on Fritton Court around 3pm on Saturday, when two young white men wearing surgical masks were seen jacking the vehicle up and using a saw.

You may also want to watch:

One man had dark hair, the other had light hair, and they fled in a black Toyota – which was later found abandoned in Mount Road in the town.

Another catalytic converter was taken from a Honda Accord in Clayhive Drive on Saturday between 2.30am and 2.36am.

A further theft happened in Eastern Avenue between 6pm on Friday and 2.30pm on Sunday, when a Volkswagen Lupo was targeted.

Any information can be reported to police on 101, quoting crime reference 40653/20 (Fritton Court), 40674/20 (Clayhive Drive) or 40843/20 (Eastern Avenue).

Information can also be reported online via the Suffolk police website here.