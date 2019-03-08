Suffolk sports project hopes to win thousands at national gala

Sports project Catch 22 Suffolk Positive Futures is hoping to win a share of £1million to help provide vital services to deprived young people.

The project, which currently works with 400 young people in the county, aims to use sport as a method to reconnect people with their community.

Supported by the Suffolk branch of Persimmon Homes, they now stand the chance of winning cash grants of £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000 at the company's national gala dinner.

Project manager Paul Knight said: "It is a huge achievement to have been selected as a regional finalist, but now we really need people to get behind us and get voting so we are in the strongest possible position to earn one of the top three cash awards on the night."

Those interested in voting for the Suffolk project at the awards ceremony can do so here.