‘Miracle’ Suffolk special needs school rated ‘good’ in latest Ofsted inspection

A Suffolk primary school for special educational needs students described as a “miracle” by a parent has been rated “good” in its latest Ofsted report after a drive for improvement.

Include Suffolk, which is spread across three sites in the county, takes on special educational needs pupils from other schools that have been, or are close to, exclusion. It is run by national non-profit organisation Catch 22.

It had previously been rated as “requires improvement” by the education regulator in 2017, with issues regarding pupil progress and low expectations halting the school’s development.

This time however, inspectors who visited in January 2019 have highlighted that the school’s work to promote pupil’s welfare and personal development is “outstanding”, saying that: “Every activity from the start to the end of the day is focused on supporting pupils’ personal development.

“Pupils are greeted with a smile every morning and this sets the tone for the whole of the school day.”

One parent noted the school’s drive to improve and provide high standards, saying: “This school is a miracle school. Almost instantly things were so much better.”

Headteacher Alan Waldron, head of the three sites in Ipswich, Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds, said: “This inspection result is testament to the dedication of all the staff members at the school. But everyone plays a part in making the school the vibrant, fun and nurturing place it is, including parents, carers, children and the community.

“Our mission is to enable each pupil to leave our school with renewed confidence in their ability and for this stepping stone to provide a springboard that re-invigorates their school career.

“Being rated ‘good’ by Ofsted serves as recognition of the school’s tireless work to improve outcomes for children in the area.”

The school, which Mr Waldron insists is “ever wanting to improve”, has set up a local advisory board to support the school’s governance. The board, which is volunteer run, is open to new volunteers.

Those interested in volunteering should contact the school on 01502 530301.