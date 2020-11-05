E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cathedral cancels Christmas fair as it plays its part in ‘stay at home’ message

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 November 2020

The second national lockdown has forced St Edmundsbury Cathedral to cancel its Christmas fair Picture: GREGG BROWN

The second national lockdown has forced St Edmundsbury Cathedral to cancel its Christmas fair Picture: GREGG BROWN

St Edmundsbury Cathedral has cancelled its Christmas fair that was organised as an alternative to the major Bury St Edmunds festive fair.

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus crisis Picture: GREGG BROWNThe Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus crisis Picture: GREGG BROWN

The cathedral, in Bury St Edmunds, had planned its event for December 4 and 5, but following the announcement of the national lockdown has made the decision to call it off.

MORE: Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled - but there will be a festive fair in town

The idea was for the event to be an alternative to the hugely popular Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre run by West Suffolk Council, which was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

The cathedral wanted the community to have the chance to be part of a festive fair either as a stallholder or shopper.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

Sarah Friswell, cathedral PR manager, said: “Due to the new national lockdown, the Christmas Fair planned for 4 and 5 December at the cathedral has been cancelled.

“This is the appropriate course of action, as we play our part in helping to follow the ‘stay at home’ guidance. We are grateful to the stallholders who had come forward to take part. We were looking forward to a very special event, but we know that people will support the decision we have had to make.”

All stallholders have been informed, she added.

MORE: Theatre Royal stages Christmas Carol on Bury’s Angel Hill

There will still be some Christmas magic in Bury St Edmunds this winter as the Theatre Royal takes a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, A Christmas Carol, to Angel Hill.

Lockdown two, announced by Boris Johnson on Saturday, will last for four weeks until December 2 and sees the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential retail. Leisure and entertainment venues have also had to shut.

MORE: Explained: All the new lockdown rules which start today

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 blocked after crash involving three cars

The A12 is currently blocked near Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Can I move house during the second lockdown?

The housing market will remain open during the second national lockdown. A woman walks past Savills in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Unviable’ pub which closed due to Covid-19 to be turned into home

The Plough and Fleece at Cockfield, Suffolk. Picture: Boldero

Cathedral cancels Christmas fair as it plays its part in ‘stay at home’ message

The second national lockdown has forced St Edmundsbury Cathedral to cancel its Christmas fair Picture: GREGG BROWN

Furlough extension welcomed in Suffolk - but Covid worries remain

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on economic measures for the second national lockdown in England. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2019. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Picture: PA WIRE