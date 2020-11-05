Cathedral cancels Christmas fair as it plays its part in ‘stay at home’ message

The second national lockdown has forced St Edmundsbury Cathedral to cancel its Christmas fair Picture: GREGG BROWN

St Edmundsbury Cathedral has cancelled its Christmas fair that was organised as an alternative to the major Bury St Edmunds festive fair.

The cathedral, in Bury St Edmunds, had planned its event for December 4 and 5, but following the announcement of the national lockdown has made the decision to call it off.

The idea was for the event to be an alternative to the hugely popular Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre run by West Suffolk Council, which was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

The cathedral wanted the community to have the chance to be part of a festive fair either as a stallholder or shopper.

Sarah Friswell, cathedral PR manager, said: “Due to the new national lockdown, the Christmas Fair planned for 4 and 5 December at the cathedral has been cancelled.

“This is the appropriate course of action, as we play our part in helping to follow the ‘stay at home’ guidance. We are grateful to the stallholders who had come forward to take part. We were looking forward to a very special event, but we know that people will support the decision we have had to make.”

All stallholders have been informed, she added.

There will still be some Christmas magic in Bury St Edmunds this winter as the Theatre Royal takes a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, A Christmas Carol, to Angel Hill.

Lockdown two, announced by Boris Johnson on Saturday, will last for four weeks until December 2 and sees the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential retail. Leisure and entertainment venues have also had to shut.

