E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pilgrimage trails and St Edmund’s buns - cathedral ‘re-imagines’ St Edmund’s Day celebrations

PUBLISHED: 16:36 19 November 2020

The statue of St Edmund in front of the Abbey West Front in Bury St Edmunds (next to the cathedral) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The statue of St Edmund in front of the Abbey West Front in Bury St Edmunds (next to the cathedral) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds is marking St Edmund’s Day online tomorrow.

Tollgate Primary School pupils in Bury St Edmunds have made a giant banner of St Edmund that is on display in St Edmundsbury Cathedral Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY CATHEDRALTollgate Primary School pupils in Bury St Edmunds have made a giant banner of St Edmund that is on display in St Edmundsbury Cathedral Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY CATHEDRAL

Throughout the day videos and information about St Edmund - the town’s namesake - will be shared on the cathedral’s social media channels.

These include a children’s craft activity to make a crown and arrows decoration, two pilgrimage trails which people can download and walk during the day and a recipe for St Edmund’s buns.

Full information can be found on the cathedral’s website here.

MORE: How is St Edmund’s Day being marked this year?

Sarah Friswell, PR, visits and volunteer manager at the cathedral, said: “We have had to re-imagine our celebrations this year to mark St Edmund’s Day, but we hope that people can still have some fun, baking, making and finding out more about why it is important to remember St Edmund.”

You may also want to watch:

In addition, the cathedral has been adorned by artwork from local schoolchildren.

Tollgate Primary School pupils have made a giant banner of St Edmund and children from Moulton CEVC Primary School, near Newmarket, have been working with clay, creating images of St Edmund inspired by the sculpture on the roundabout in Bury St Edmunds.

MORE: See this preview of Christmas TV ad-style film of Bury St Edmunds

Centre stage is the crown and arrows display, over the Nave altar, which was made by visitors during October half-term.

“We are delighted that the story of St Edmund has captured the imagination of local children,” added Ms Friswell. “Even though the cathedral is only open for prayers at the moment, we can share this beautiful artwork as a backdrop to our online services.”

The cathedral has also been running a competition with entrants making models of St Edmund from LEGO bricks. Results will be announced on tomorrow.

The day will culminate with a special service of Vespers at 5.30pm.

This is a service similar to what would have taken place in the Abbey of St Edmund and includes a performance of Vêpres du commun by Marcel Dupré sung by the Cathedral Lay Clerks and accompanied by Dan Soper, Choir Organ, and William Saunders, Grand Organ. The service will be livestreamed via the cathedral’s Facebook page here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Community mourns death of ‘caring and dedicated’ farmer and family man

Farmer Brian Hull pictured in a wheat field Picture: THE HULL FAMILY

Pilgrimage trails and St Edmund’s buns - cathedral ‘re-imagines’ St Edmund’s Day celebrations

The statue of St Edmund in front of the Abbey West Front in Bury St Edmunds (next to the cathedral) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Thousands of jobs at risk as Peacocks and Jaeger call in administrators

The Peacocks store in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nine arrests as police target knife crime and county lines activity

Police made nine arrests during the week of activity Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal to find distinctive orange motorbike stolen during burglary

Police have renewed their appeals to find a missing motorbike Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY