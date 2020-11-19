Pilgrimage trails and St Edmund’s buns - cathedral ‘re-imagines’ St Edmund’s Day celebrations

The statue of St Edmund in front of the Abbey West Front in Bury St Edmunds (next to the cathedral) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds is marking St Edmund’s Day online tomorrow.

Tollgate Primary School pupils in Bury St Edmunds have made a giant banner of St Edmund that is on display in St Edmundsbury Cathedral Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY CATHEDRAL Tollgate Primary School pupils in Bury St Edmunds have made a giant banner of St Edmund that is on display in St Edmundsbury Cathedral Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY CATHEDRAL

Throughout the day videos and information about St Edmund - the town’s namesake - will be shared on the cathedral’s social media channels.

These include a children’s craft activity to make a crown and arrows decoration, two pilgrimage trails which people can download and walk during the day and a recipe for St Edmund’s buns.

Full information can be found on the cathedral’s website here.

Sarah Friswell, PR, visits and volunteer manager at the cathedral, said: “We have had to re-imagine our celebrations this year to mark St Edmund’s Day, but we hope that people can still have some fun, baking, making and finding out more about why it is important to remember St Edmund.”

In addition, the cathedral has been adorned by artwork from local schoolchildren.

Tollgate Primary School pupils have made a giant banner of St Edmund and children from Moulton CEVC Primary School, near Newmarket, have been working with clay, creating images of St Edmund inspired by the sculpture on the roundabout in Bury St Edmunds.

Centre stage is the crown and arrows display, over the Nave altar, which was made by visitors during October half-term.

“We are delighted that the story of St Edmund has captured the imagination of local children,” added Ms Friswell. “Even though the cathedral is only open for prayers at the moment, we can share this beautiful artwork as a backdrop to our online services.”

The cathedral has also been running a competition with entrants making models of St Edmund from LEGO bricks. Results will be announced on tomorrow.

The day will culminate with a special service of Vespers at 5.30pm.

This is a service similar to what would have taken place in the Abbey of St Edmund and includes a performance of Vêpres du commun by Marcel Dupré sung by the Cathedral Lay Clerks and accompanied by Dan Soper, Choir Organ, and William Saunders, Grand Organ. The service will be livestreamed via the cathedral’s Facebook page here.