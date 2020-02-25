E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Can you help cure rescue cat Daisy's earache?

PUBLISHED: 10:20 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 25 February 2020

Daisy suffers from recurring ear infections and is in need of medical treatment Picture: CATS PROTECTION

Daisy suffers from recurring ear infections and is in need of medical treatment Picture: CATS PROTECTION

Archant

Vets are appealing for help in raising funds to pay for vital medical care that will relieve a Suffolk rescue cat of her severe earache.

Six-year-old Daisy suffers recurring ear infections from multiple growths and polyps deep within her ear canal, causing her distress.

In an attempt to raise £2,000 for a total ear canal ablation, animal welfare charity Cats Protection has launched a crowdfunding page to generate the funds - and have asked the public for assistance.

You may also want to watch:

Vets believe Daisy will be left partially deaf by the treatment, but should otherwise fully recover before she can be rehomed.

Lynne Pothecary, publicity officer at Cats Protection Anglia Coastal, said: "Specialist treatment comes with a price tag and for Daisy this will be over £2,000.

"We can only help cats with the generosity of our community and this is where we need your help.

"Despite her obvious discomfort, Daisy is a laid-back girl who loves attention. We appreciate any donation to help fund her ear operation so that this darling cat can have a better life."

You can donate to Daisy's fundraiser here.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Struggling hospital’s bill for medical mistakes 10 times higher than last year

From left to right: Pippa Travis-Williams with son Henry, who died aged 21, the headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Bottom left: Lucy Wheatley, daughter of Sheila Coley who died at the West Suffolk Hospital, shown bottom right Pictures: ARCHANT/SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Delays warning ahead of road closure for overnight works

Hall Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed overnight next week. Picture: Google Images

Pair who made millions re-selling tickets for Ed Sheeran concerts are jailed

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

Tolly Cobbold Brewery fire: Three released under investigation

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘We’re still going for the same thing... but we have to be better’ - Earl insists Town still believe in promotion push

Josh Earl still believes in Ipswich Town's promotion bid. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24