Can you help cure rescue cat Daisy's earache?

Daisy suffers from recurring ear infections and is in need of medical treatment Picture: CATS PROTECTION Archant

Vets are appealing for help in raising funds to pay for vital medical care that will relieve a Suffolk rescue cat of her severe earache.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six-year-old Daisy suffers recurring ear infections from multiple growths and polyps deep within her ear canal, causing her distress.

In an attempt to raise £2,000 for a total ear canal ablation, animal welfare charity Cats Protection has launched a crowdfunding page to generate the funds - and have asked the public for assistance.

You may also want to watch:

Vets believe Daisy will be left partially deaf by the treatment, but should otherwise fully recover before she can be rehomed.

Lynne Pothecary, publicity officer at Cats Protection Anglia Coastal, said: "Specialist treatment comes with a price tag and for Daisy this will be over £2,000.

"We can only help cats with the generosity of our community and this is where we need your help.

"Despite her obvious discomfort, Daisy is a laid-back girl who loves attention. We appreciate any donation to help fund her ear operation so that this darling cat can have a better life."

You can donate to Daisy's fundraiser here.