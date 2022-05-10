News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:22 PM May 10, 2022
Hengrave thatch home fire

The fire completely destroyed the roof of this thatched cottage in Hengrave - Credit: Suffolk Fire

An investigation into a thatch roof fire at a west Suffolk cottage has revealed the cause of the blaze.

A total of 26 appliances from across Suffolk were called to the fire in Hengrave, near Bury St Edmunds, on the evening of Monday, April 25.

Hengrave thatch home fire

Crews tackled the fire from 8pm onwards - Credit: Suffolk Fire

Crews tackled the fire for about 12 hours overnight and urged people to stay away from the area as much as possible and for neighbours to close doors and windows.

The roof of the thatched cottage home was completely destroyed and the road had to be closed due to the amount of smoke and to allow for a structural engineer to assess structural damage to the building.

The aftermath of the Hengrave cottage fire the next morning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The aftermath of the Hengrave cottage fire the next morning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

All persons in the two-storey property were accounted for but had to find alternative accommodation for the night.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, an investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that a "spark from a chimney that ejected onto the dry reed thatch roof" initiated the blaze.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Bury St Edmunds News

