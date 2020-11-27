Woman killed in car crash on country road

The crash happened on a Suffolk road on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT ©Archant Photographic 2010

A woman has died following a car crash on a country road in the early hours of Friday morning.

The crash happened on the A1092, between the villages of Cavendish and Clare, near Sudbury, at about 12.15am.

Police closed the road for several hours overnight but confirmed the closure had been lifted at 7.15am.

The collision involved a single vehicle – a Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the direction of Cavendish.

The vehicle collided with the roadside bank, according to police.

A spokesman said: “Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed until about 7.15am while initial investigations were conducted.

“A woman in her early 30s sadly died at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the car and no-one else was hurt.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting CAD 4 of November 27.