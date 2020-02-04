E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car crashes into ditch in country road

PUBLISHED: 17:39 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 04 February 2020

Police arrived at the scene of the one-car crash in Cavendish Road at 4.45pm, between Clare and Cavendish Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police arrived at the scene of the one-car crash in Cavendish Road at 4.45pm, between Clare and Cavendish Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A car has crashed into a ditch in a country lane in Suffolk.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were all called to the scene of a collision on the A1092, Cavendish Road, between the villages of Cavendish and Clare, at about 4.45pm.

A fire service spokesman said that one car had left the road and become stuck in a ditch.

Police closed the road in both directions, while one person was freed from the car and firefighters returned the car to the road.

The extent of the injuries to the casualty are not clear.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Three fire engines were initially called to the scene - one from Clare, one from Long Melford and one from Haverhill.

One fire engine remained at the scene to assist.

Haverhill Police tweeted to advise people of the road closure, saying: "Road completely blocked while casualty is released from vehicle in a ditch.

"Please avoid the area."

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nineteen failings unveiled in review of controversial school transport policy

School transport in Suffolk has been a controversial issue. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

A photo showing the damage caused by the fire in Newmarket. Picture: MATT SADLER

This beautiful riverside house near Sutton Hoo could be yours for £1.5million

The house has four bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Details of plans for village retirement apartments revealed

The new retirement apartments are proposed for a car park site in Martlesham Heath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Campaigners and MPs look at new ways of easing Ipswich traffic

Traffic congestion on Colchester Road, Ipswich due to traffic light roadworks.
Drive 24