Car crashes into ditch in country road

Police arrived at the scene of the one-car crash in Cavendish Road at 4.45pm, between Clare and Cavendish

A car has crashed into a ditch in a country lane in Suffolk.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were all called to the scene of a collision on the A1092, Cavendish Road, between the villages of Cavendish and Clare, at about 4.45pm.

A fire service spokesman said that one car had left the road and become stuck in a ditch.

Police closed the road in both directions, while one person was freed from the car and firefighters returned the car to the road.

The extent of the injuries to the casualty are not clear.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Three fire engines were initially called to the scene - one from Clare, one from Long Melford and one from Haverhill.

One fire engine remained at the scene to assist.

Haverhill Police tweeted to advise people of the road closure, saying: "Road completely blocked while casualty is released from vehicle in a ditch.

"Please avoid the area."