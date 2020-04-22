Man arrested following late-night robbery at elderly woman’s home

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into allegations that an elderly woman was gagged in a late-night attack by a gang at her home.

Suffolk police were called to an address in Nether Road, Cavendish, in the early hours of Thursday last week after receiving reports of a robbery.

It was reported that three men had broke into the home of a woman in her 70s, with one suspect waking the victim before firmly covering her mouth.

The other two suspects conducted an untidy search of the home, though it is not currently clear if anything was stolen.

Eventually, the woman managed to alert a neighbour, who notified police, while the suspects fled the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed the woman was not injured in the incident, but left “extremely shaken”.

On Wednesday, Suffolk detectives directed Metropolitan Police officers in London to an address in Ilford, where a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is urged to contact police, quoting reference 21419/20.