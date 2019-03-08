Partly Cloudy

Cavendish man jailed for "frightening" behaviour towards wife and daughter

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who picked up a kitchen knife and ran towards his 18-year-old daughter when she intervened in a row between him and his wife has been jailed for 16 months.

Daniel Khan and his wife Nutcharin, who had been married for 20 years, were arguing in the kitchen of their Pentlow home about a computer password when Khan grabbed his wife's shoulder and pulled her forward causing her to fall into a wall.

The couple's daughter Lily came into the room and started shouting at her father and he removed a knife from a block and ran towards her with the knife in his hand above his head, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mrs Khan had stepped between them and Lily went to her bedroom and held the door shut to prevent her father getting in, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Khan had then grabbed hold of his wife and pulled her up the stairs while he was still holding the knife.

Mrs Khan and Lily fled from the house and got into the family car and Khan had come outside and tried to stop Lily calling the police and had repeatedly punched the car.

"Happily his wife and daughter received no injuries," said Mr Crimp.

He said that Mrs Khan had described her marriage to the defendant as going downhill for the last ten years because of his heavy drinking.

Khan, 50, of Lower Street, Cavendish, admitted common assault, assault by beating and attempted criminal damage on August 26 last year and witness intimidation.

Jailing him and making him the subject of a restraining order Judge Rupert Overbury described his behaviour as "extremely frightening" and said it could have had "catastrophic consequences".

He said that following the incident Khan had sent hundreds of "vicious, offensive and cruel" messages to his wife and daughter and had been charged with witness intimidation.

Folishade Abiodun, for Khan, asked the court to consider passing a suspended sentence on her client.

She said he was deeply remorseful for what he had done.

She said that in the two months he'd been in custody he'd made a lot of progress and had been dealing with his drink problem.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

