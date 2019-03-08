Dramatic picture shows car on its roof after crash

The crash took place between Cavenham and Higham on Saturday, November 2. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

This was the scene after a car rolled onto its roof in a crash on a rural road in Suffolk.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted the picture of the overturned white car following the incident on Saturday, November 2.

It is unclear how the crash happened but officers said the vehicle was recovered, with no injuries caused by the crash.

The incident happened between Cavenham and Higham in West Suffolk, officers said.