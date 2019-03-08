E-edition Read the EADT online edition
CCTV image released after man receives 'significant head injuries' after being punched in the face

PUBLISHED: 20:46 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:46 12 September 2019

Do you recognise these people? Call Essex Police on 101 with information Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in Colchester where a man was punched in the face.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the victim, a man in his 50s, was waiting for a taxi in the town's High Street on July 21, close to McDonalds, when a verbal argument broke out at around 11.30pm.

A man is then alleged to have punched the victim in the face, leaving him with what police describe as 'significant head injuries'.

Following an initial investigation, police are now appealing to the public for help finding a man and a woman they wish to speak with in relation to the assault.

The man is described as being of a large build, between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 8ins tall.

He is thought to be between 40 and 50 years of age.

The woman is believed to be of a similar age and between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 6ins tall with blonde hair.

If you know the two people pictured, call Colchester's Local Policing Team on 101 quoting crime reference 42/116343/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or submit information through the charity's website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

