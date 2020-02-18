Police issue CCTV after incident at nightclub
PUBLISHED: 16:56 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 18 February 2020
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Detectives have released two CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after an incident at a nightclub in Newmarket.
It took place on August 11 last year at the Unique nightclub in Sun Lane.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images should call Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/47842/19.
Or, email benjamin.prosser@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
