Witness could help in Colchester sex assault investigation

PUBLISHED: 19:58 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:58 08 July 2019

Do you recognise this woman? Police say she may have information about an alleged sexual assault in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Do you recognise this woman? Police say she may have information about an alleged sexual assault in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police are appealing for help finding a woman captured on CCTV who may have information about a sexual assault they are investigating in Colchester.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, two men attempted to sexually assault a woman as she walked along North Hill between 7.30am and 8am on Sunday, June 2.

He said: "The woman called a relative to report that the men dragged her into an alleyway and attempted to touch her before she defended herself and ran off.

"She also reported that one of the men exposed himself."

Police believe the woman photographed may have information that could help in their investigation and are appealing for help from the public to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police's Adult Sexual Abuse Investigations Team on 101, quoting crime reference 42/86431/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

'I don't think I deserved it' - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

'Why do people think we're automatically going to be in the top six?' – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

School near Stowmarket told it 'requires improvement' for second time in two years

The Sir Robert Hitcham Church of England Voluntary Aided School which has been given an 'requires improvement' rating from Ofsted for the second time in two year. Picture: GOOGEL MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

