Witness could help in Colchester sex assault investigation

Do you recognise this woman? Police say she may have information about an alleged sexual assault in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for help finding a woman captured on CCTV who may have information about a sexual assault they are investigating in Colchester.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, two men attempted to sexually assault a woman as she walked along North Hill between 7.30am and 8am on Sunday, June 2.

He said: "The woman called a relative to report that the men dragged her into an alleyway and attempted to touch her before she defended herself and ran off.

"She also reported that one of the men exposed himself."

Police believe the woman photographed may have information that could help in their investigation and are appealing for help from the public to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police's Adult Sexual Abuse Investigations Team on 101, quoting crime reference 42/86431/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org