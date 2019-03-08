CCTV appeal following attempted distraction burglary of vulnerable woman in her 70s

Police would like to speak to these men captured on CCTV following a distraction burglary in Brandon Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police have released CCTV images of a group of men they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted distraction burglary of a vulnerable woman in Brandon.

The incident happened between 11.35am and 4.10pm at a house in Saffron Close on Wednesday, June 26.

At around 2.40pm, a man approached the house and asked the victim, a woman in her 70s, whether she would like him to carry out some work to her trees but then left the scene.

Around an hour later, three men attended the same address and managed to gain access to the property, either by speaking to the victim at the door or by potentially damaging a garden gate.

One of the men then went upstairs, but nothing was taken.

The men carried out some basic gardening work but were disturbed when another person, who was known to the victim, arrived at the house. The men fled the scene towards a nearby wooded area at around 4pm.

Police would like to speak to the men captured on a video doorbell camera and on nearby CCTV cameras in connection to the incident.

The first man is described as white, aged in his early 20s, of a slim build and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He has dark hair, a dark beard and spoke with what police believe could be an eastern European accent. He was wearing a navy blue zip-up sports jacket with a logo and a black cap.

He was also wearing mid-tone jeans and a burgundy t-shirt with a slogan relating to garden services.

The second man is described as white, in his mid to late 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, with a stocky build, fair hair and stubble.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap turned backwards as well as a beige/sandy green t-shirt.

The third man is described as white, around 25 to 30-years-old, 5ft 9ins tall, of a large build with very short hair, a round face and was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Police have warned the public to be vigilant and to always ask for identification from unexpected callers.

A spokesman said: "Genuine callers won't mind waiting while you make the appropriate checks to ensure they are legitimate."

If you recognise the men or have any information about the incident call West CID at Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/37115/19.

You can also report information through the Suffolk police website.