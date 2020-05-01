One arrested as search continues for two men following Colchester Zoo burglary

Essex Police would like to speak to two men following a burglary at Colchester Zoo in January Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are continuing to search for two men after a safe containing a four-figure sum of cash was stolen from Colchester Zoo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police first issued a CCTV appeal last month after the zoo’s admissions office was broken into around 2.40am on January 31.

A safe containing a four-figure sum of cash was taken during the burglary, while a five-figure sum worth of damage was caused to the site. A 29-year-old man from Colchester was later arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary following the appeal on April 23.

He has since been released under investigation.

Police would still like to speak to the two men pictured in the hope they can aid detectives in their investigation.

Anyone with any information which could aid Essex Police in their inquiry should contact the force on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/16586/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.