CCTV appeal after hundreds of pounds of alcohol is stolen from Waitrose
PUBLISHED: 15:17 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 07 July 2019
Archant
Police in Essex would like to speak to these men captured on CCTV following a shop theft in Colchester.
Do you recognise these men? If you do, call Essex police on 101 Picture: ESSEX POLICE
A spokesman for Essex Police said officers want to talk to them in connection with a theft from Waitrose in the town, where a four-figure sum of alcohol was taken.
Police say the incident happened at around 4pm on Monday, July 1.
He said: "Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/104987/19."
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or though its website here.