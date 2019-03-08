Partly Cloudy

CCTV appeal after hundreds of pounds of alcohol is stolen from Waitrose

PUBLISHED: 15:17 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 07 July 2019

Archant

Police in Essex would like to speak to these men captured on CCTV following a shop theft in Colchester.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers want to talk to them in connection with a theft from Waitrose in the town, where a four-figure sum of alcohol was taken.

Police say the incident happened at around 4pm on Monday, July 1.

He said: "Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/104987/19."

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or though its website here.

