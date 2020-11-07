E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

CCTV issued after man in 20s hurt in serious attack

PUBLISHED: 10:16 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 07 November 2020

CCTV of men police want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Colchester on October 15 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

CCTV of men police want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Colchester on October 15 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police have issued CCTV of two men they want to speak to in connection with a serious attack in Colchester have been released.

Officers received reports that a man in his 20s had been assaulted in Walsingham Road on Thursday, October 15.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the attack, which happened at around 8.30pm.

Police are now looking to identify the men in the two pictures.

Bosses say they recognise the images are not of the best quality, but are asking anyone who knows them, or has any information, to contact Essex Police on 101.

Callers should quote crime reference 42/168191/20.

Alternatively, report it online via the force’s website or email the team.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Honour the fallen from home: List of Remembrance Day services 2020

Remembrance Day 2020 will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic - see the full list of Suffolk services Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Take a selfie in front of Sudbury silk exhibition while on daily exercise

An exhibition of silk panels have gone on display in the window of 2 Market Hill in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

CCTV issued after man in 20s hurt in serious attack

CCTV of men police want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Colchester on October 15 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Recipe: How to make chewy, crunchy, Brick Lane style beigels

Make Charlotte's Brick Lane style beigels Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis