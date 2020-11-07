CCTV issued after man in 20s hurt in serious attack
PUBLISHED: 10:16 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 07 November 2020
ESSEX POLICE
Police have issued CCTV of two men they want to speak to in connection with a serious attack in Colchester have been released.
Officers received reports that a man in his 20s had been assaulted in Walsingham Road on Thursday, October 15.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the attack, which happened at around 8.30pm.
Police are now looking to identify the men in the two pictures.
Bosses say they recognise the images are not of the best quality, but are asking anyone who knows them, or has any information, to contact Essex Police on 101.
Callers should quote crime reference 42/168191/20.
Alternatively, report it online via the force’s website or email the team.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.